RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Over 68% polling in Ladakh; Kargil records higher turnout than Leh
May 21, 2024  01:23
File image
File image
Over 68 percent polling was recorded in Ladakh on Monday in the election to decide the fate of three candidates in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union territory, polling officials said in Leh. 

They also said that the voter turnout in Kargil was 74 percent and 62.50 percent in Leh. 

Spread over an area of over 59,000 square kilometres -- around 40 times the size of Delhi -- Ladakh is the largest parliamentary constituency in India in terms of area and covers the two districts of Leh and Kargil. 

According to the Election Commission, the overall polling percentage was 68.47. 

The constituency recorded a 71.05 percent turnout in the 2019 general election. Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) and his wife Neelam Mishra were among those who cast their votes at Skara Yokma in Leh. 

"Voting is the festival of democracy. I am happy that we are celebrating it like that. Free and fair voting is an important step of democracy," Mishra told reporters after voting. 

Well-known climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was in the news recently for leading a 66-day sit-in protest in Leh over demands such as safeguards under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh and statehood, cast his vote in Leh's Ulyaktopo village. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drunk teen driving Porsche kills 2, gets bail, asked to write essay
Drunk teen driving Porsche kills 2, gets bail, asked to write essay

Pune Police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to try as an adult a 17-year-old boy whose car allegedly knocked down and killed two persons in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune.

BJP's Sambit Patra lands in soup over Lord Jangannath remark
BJP's Sambit Patra lands in soup over Lord Jangannath remark

But the Opposition parties latched on to the remarks, denouncing them as an "insult" to Lord Jagannath.

Dutchman Slot named Liverpool's new manager
Dutchman Slot named Liverpool's new manager

On Sunday, after Liverpool's final game of the season, a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp led the Anfield crowd in a song for the incoming manager.

Maliwal assault: Delhi cops recreate 'crime scene'
Maliwal assault: Delhi cops recreate 'crime scene'

The Delhi Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar, who is allegedly involved in an assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for a recreation of the alleged crime scene, an officer said.

Mumbai turnout falls to 52.2% from 2019 despite star power
Mumbai turnout falls to 52.2% from 2019 despite star power

The constituency of Mumbai South, home to industrialists as well as high-ranking government officials, fared the worst with 47.7 percent voting.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances