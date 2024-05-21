Over 68% polling in Ladakh; Kargil records higher turnout than Leh





They also said that the voter turnout in Kargil was 74 percent and 62.50 percent in Leh.





Spread over an area of over 59,000 square kilometres -- around 40 times the size of Delhi -- Ladakh is the largest parliamentary constituency in India in terms of area and covers the two districts of Leh and Kargil.





According to the Election Commission, the overall polling percentage was 68.47.





The constituency recorded a 71.05 percent turnout in the 2019 general election. Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) and his wife Neelam Mishra were among those who cast their votes at Skara Yokma in Leh.





"Voting is the festival of democracy. I am happy that we are celebrating it like that. Free and fair voting is an important step of democracy," Mishra told reporters after voting.





Well-known climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was in the news recently for leading a 66-day sit-in protest in Leh over demands such as safeguards under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh and statehood, cast his vote in Leh's Ulyaktopo village. -- PTI

