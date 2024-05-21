RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


One dead after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka village
May 21, 2024  13:42
One person is suspected to have died and many others fell ill after drinking contaminated water in a village in Mysuru district on May 20.

The affected persons were admitted to the hospital, police said on Tuesday. 

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today directed authorities concerned to investigate the matter and ensure proper treatment to those in the hospital.

According to police, Kanakaraj (20) died after consuming the contaminated water in Salundi village under Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency. 

Kanakaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru on Monday with symptoms of vomiting. He died without responding to treatment.

A few others with similar symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. On learning about the incident, Siddaramaiah spoke to the Deputy Commissioner and the District Health Officer over phone regarding the death.

"The CM instructed the officials to ascertain the cause of water pollution and take appropriate action," the CM's office said in a statement.  -- PTI
