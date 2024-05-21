Not yet PM, but so arrogant: Kejriwal on Shah





Kejriwal says, " Yesterday Amit Shah ji came to Delhi and less than 500 people were present in his public meeting. After coming to Delhi, he started abusing the people of the country and said that the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are Pakistani.





"I want to ask him, the people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats, 56% vote share, are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab have given us 92 seats out of 117 seats, are the people of Punjab Pakistanis?





"The people of Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and in many parts of the country gave us love and trust, are all the people of this country Pakistani?





"PM Modi has chosen you as his successor. You became so proud of this that you started abusing and threatening people. You have not become PM yet and you have become so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM, because people are not forming the BJP government on June 4."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds a press conference. The chief minister has come under fire with the Swati Maliwal assault case. He begins his presser targeting Home Minister Amit Shah.