No water, no vote?
May 21, 2024  10:19
People in the area fetch water from an almost-dry pond
India in the 21st century: Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Amid the rising temperature, locals yearn for clean water as the water crisis deepens in the Bundelkhand area. A resident of Maharkhuwa village, Gajraj Singh says, "There is no arrangement of water. This area is suffering due to the water crisis. Politicians come here to seek votes, but no one makes any arrangements for us... This problem has persisted for many years..."
