No trials to be held for selecting wrestlers for Paris Olympics: WFI





This news finally clears the air around trials for the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, there were media reports that trials could be conducted for the selection of wrestlers for the event. World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat had urged the WFI, Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to release the date, venue and format for the trials.





Later, Nisha and Reetika, two women's wrestlers who won the quota for India in the sport during the qualifiers events held recently, had urged the governing body of wrestling in India to not conduct trials due to lack of time leading up to the Olympics, risk of injuries and the need to lose weight for trials etc.





Sanjay Singh told ANI that the meeting of the trials committee was held, during which the selection committee members, and the coach of the men's and women's teams were present.





"All decided that whoever got the quota, will represent India in the Olympics," announced Sanjay. Sanjay hoped that this move would bring a lot of relief to players.





"Players will now feel relieved and they will be able to focus. We will help them with the best training facilities abroad, in consultation with coaches," he said. -- ANI

