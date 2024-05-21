NIA conducts multi-state raids in Bengaluru cafe blast case





Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast that caused extensive damage to the cafe in the IT city on March 1.





"Multi-states raids were underway in different locations," a senior NIA official said, without sharing further details.





The probe agency, that took over the case on March 3, had on April 12 arrested two key accused, including the mastermind Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, in the matter.





Taahaa and the other accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who had allegedly placed the Improvised Explosive Device at the cafe, were arrested from a lodge near Kolkata, where they were staying under the assumed identities. -- PTI

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out multi-state raids in connection with its probe in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, officials said.