Mumbai: 39 Flamingos killed after hit by Emirates flight
May 21, 2024  17:09
Representational image
An Emirates flight recently caused the deaths of approximately 39 flamingos in the Laxmi Nagar area of Pantnagar in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The birds' bodies were scattered across various locations, even in the people's houses. The bodies of the birds have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. 

 Upon receiving the information, teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Air Traffic Control (ATC), and the Forest Department immediately rushed to the spot. 

 A BMC official stated, "The flock of 39 flamingos were moving in the sky. These 39 flamingos were found dead after colliding with an Emirates flight in the Laxmi Buag area of Pantnagar in Ghatkopar. There are chances that more flamingos will be injured. We are running a search operation in this matter." He also mentioned that corrective measures and necessary actions would be taken.
