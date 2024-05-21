RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man behind anti-Kejri graffiti caught on CCTV
May 21, 2024  22:38
The Delhi police probing the graffiti incident targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a man has been captured in CCTV cameras scribbling the messages. 

The police on Monday registered an FIR and started a probe after graffiti bearing the AAP national convenor's name was found scribbled inside metro trains and at stations. 

"A young man is caught writing on the signboards and coaches in the CCTV footage. He is suspected to be the same man who had shared the photographs of the graffiti on his Instagram account," an officer said. 

He said the police collected the footage from the Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations on Tuesday. 

The police officer said pictures of certain messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account "ankit.goel_91". 

One of the graffiti inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91" -- PTI
