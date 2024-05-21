RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maliwal threatens to drag Kejriwal ministers to court
May 21, 2024  00:31
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that Delhi government ministers were "spreading lies" about her and threatened to take them to court. 

In a post on X, Maliwal refuted allegations by AAP leaders that she had filed the assault complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the BJP's behest as a corruption case was registered against her. 

"Since yesterday, Delhi ministers have been spreading lies that just because a corruption FIR has been lodged against me I am doing this at the behest of BJP "The FIR was registered in 2016 and after that I was appointed the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women twice by both the chief minister and the Lt Governor."

"The case is completely fake and the Hon'ble high court has imposed a stay for the last one-and-a-half years and has also accepted that there was no exchange of money," she said in the Hindi post. 
  
"Before I gave the complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was lady Singham and today I have become a BJP agent," she said and accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of unleashing the "troll army" against her to malign her image since she"spoke the truth".-- PTI
