Maha Board declares Class 12 results; 93.37% students pass, girls outshine boys
May 21, 2024  18:13
The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate, or Class 12, results with 93.37 percent students passing the exams. 

As per results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, 95.44 percent girls cleared the exams as compared to 91.60 percent boys. 

A total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted in March. 

Out of them, 14,23,970 students appeared for the exams and 13,29,684 passed, Gosavi said. 

The Konkan division was on the top with 97.51 percent students passing the exams, followed by Nashik division 94.71 percent, Pune 94.44 percent, Kolhapur division 94.24 percent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08 percent, Amravati 93 percent, Latur 92.36 percent, Nagpur 92.12 percent, and Mumbai with the lowest 91.95 percent. 

Gosavi said in the science stream 97.82 percent students passed, arts 85.88 percent, commerce 92.18 percent and vocational streams 87.75 percent. -- PTI
