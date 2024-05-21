



The BJP said that the AAP's intentions had been exposed in the case.





"The events inside the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi have exposed their reality to such an extent that even eight days after that incident, many questions remain in the minds of the people of Delhi," Trivedi said.





"If there was no appointment then how could she come inside your residence? If anyone goes to any Chief Minister's residence without appointment he is not allowed to get in. You should answer how could she get in," the BJP MP asked.





Trivedi further wanted to know what steps were taken by Kejriwal's security personnel after Maliwal was allegedly trespassing at his residence. "Kejriwal has Z category security...If an intruder had got inside his residence, what steps did his security personnel take against her as per security protocol? He has filed a report of trespassing after four days," the BJP leader said.





Questioning Bibhav Kumar's presence at the Chief Minister's residence at the time when Maliwal arrived at the place, Trivedi asked whether he had taken appointments to meet him and in what capacity was Kumar inside Kejirwal's place.





"Bibhav Kumar was inside his residence, who technically holds no post in today's date, neither holding any government post nor any political post. If he was in the Chief Minister's residence, did he take any appointments? Show in the appointment list that Bibhav Kumar's appointment was there. If there was no appointment, then in what capacity was he inside CM's residence?" Trivedi said.





Questioning Bibhav Kumar's sudden disappearance after the Swati Maliwal episode on May 13, Suvendu said, "...After the incident, he was nowhere to be seen. Following that he was next seen in Lucknow. Then he disappeared again. Then he was found at the Chief Minister's residence again."





Taking a dig at Kejriwal's claim that he lives a simplistic life and people can meet him any time at his residence, Trivedi said, "Are you the same leader who used to say that I will live in a three-room house and my house will remain open 24 hours? Anyone can come and meet you anytime? But today you are staying in your 'Sheesh Mehal' and meeting people only after appointments."





"He (Kejriwal) told his Member of Parliament that since there was no appointment, he would not meet her and even after this, if she insisted, they would misbehave with her and beat her up. Does that not suggest a huge change in Kejriwal's character?" Trivedi asked.





Comparing the political stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Delhi Chief Minister, Trivedi said that only a handful of his MPs come to meet him.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its handling of the assault allegation by its MP Swati Maliwal.