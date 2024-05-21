RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc inching closer to victory: Kejriwal
May 21, 2024  16:35
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of referring to the people of Delhi as "Pakistanis" and asserted that they are his family and should not be abused. 

 Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4. He said the INDIA bloc will give a stable government to the country. 

 On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addressed public meetings in South Delhi and East Delhi parliamentary constituencies respectively. Kejriwal alleged the number of people who attended Amit Shah's rally was less than 500. 

 "He said the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis. I want to ask him that the people of Delhi have formed the government by giving us 62 seats (and) 56 per cent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistanis? "The people of Punjab have formed the government by giving us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat gave us 14 per cent votes. Are the people of Gujarat also Pakistanis? The people of Goa gave us love (and) trust. Are the people of Goa also Pakistanis?" Kejriwal questioned. 

 He also said the AAP's panch, sarpanch, municipal mayors and councillors were elected in many parts of the country in the panchayat and municipal elections. 

 "Are all the people of this country Pakistanis? What are you saying?" said the Delhi chief minister. Kejriwal's reaction came in response to a statement made by Shah during his rally a day earlier while seeking votes for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

 "Kejriwal and Rahul (Gandhi) have no support in India. Their supporters are in Pakistan," the home minister had said. The AAP national convener said, "The Prime Minister has chosen you as his successor. You have become so arrogant about this that you started abusing people (and) threatening them." -- PTI
