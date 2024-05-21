INDIA bloc confident of stopping BJP majority: Cong





In an interview with PTI, he said it is the people who are now fighting for them and against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS which spreads "hatred and division" in society.





The Congress chief said people feel the fight is now to save democracy and the Constitution and have extended support to the party.





Kharge also accused the BJP of repeatedly instigating people and "emotionally looting" them in the name of Ram Temple, Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan and claimed they have now understood their true colours. "After travelling across the country, we are getting the sense that there is a big undercurrent in our favour.





"The Congress party and coalition partners of INDIA bloc will get more seats this time. We will be able to stop the BJP from getting the seats required for coming to power. I feel the BJP will not be able to form its government," he told PTI.





"It is the public which is fighting for us and it is not just us. People are supporting the ideology that we follow and are fighting for us. It is clear that the BJP will lag behind and we will move forward," Kharge also said. Asked from where they were getting the confidence, Kharge said the response of people towards them and how they have started supporting them and are fighting for their ideology is giving him such confidence.





Terming this Lok Sabha election as crucial, he said the call to save the Constitution and democracy is for saving the fundamental rights and the freedom of speech and expression of all Indians.





Five phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are over. -- PTI

