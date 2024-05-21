IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in 2 Kerala districts





These districts already have orange alerts in place and are expected to see very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, it said.





Earlier in the day, the IMD had withdrawn red alerts for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts but issued new warnings due to the severe weather being predicted.





The IMD issued an orange alert for eight districts, including the capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has been experiencing widespread rainfall.





Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for six northern districts: Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.





As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised people to be vigilant. -- PTI

