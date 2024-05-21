Hero-worship is road to dictatorship: Cong on Patra





However, Sambit Patra who is BJP's candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, later described the comments as a "slip of the tongue".





The latest war of words between the two parties came amid the middle of the election season with the polling now extending into the last two phases scheduled to be held on May 25 and June 1.





"Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship." ~ Dr B. R. Ambedkar," Kharge posted on X.





"The comments made by BJP's Puri candidate is an insult to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha revered by crores of people. We condemn it in the strongest possible words. It reinforces our charge that a BJP, drunk with power, will not even spare our Gods, let alone India's people," Kharge added.





His post added: "On June 4th, this arrogance shall be destroyed by "Will of the People".





Clearing the air around his statement, Patra said he was apologetic for his 'slip of the tongue', and that he would offer penance in the name of Lord Jagannath as an apology.





Patra landed in a row in Odisha on Monday after he told a local news channel that "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."





He later described it as a "slip of the tongue." Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in the holy city of Puri on Monday morning along with BJP candidate Sambit Patra and addressed two public rallies later in the day.

-- ANI

