Europe tour got more expensive; Schengen visa fees increased by 12%





This decision will see the cost of Schengen visas (visa type C) rise by 12 percent, impacting travellers planning to visit Europe.





Under the new fee structure, the cost for adult applicants will be Euro 90, up from the current Euro 80. For children aged 6 to below 12 years, the fee will increase from Euro 40 to Euro 45.





This hike applies to visa applications submitted worldwide.





The Schengen visa permits travel across 27 European countries, including popular tourist destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.





The fee adjustment aims to align with the increasing costs of processing visas and maintaining the security of the Schengen area.





The last fee update was implemented in February 2020, when the adult visa fee was increased to Euro 80 from Euro 60.





The European Commission justified the latest hike by citing inflation and the need to cover administrative costs associated with the visa process, which includes background checks, data processing, and maintaining secure entry systems. -- ANI

The European Commission has announced a global increase in short-stay Schengen visa fees, effective from June 11.