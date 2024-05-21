RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Counting: Full day liquor sale ban challenged in HC
May 21, 2024  17:45
An association of owners of hotels, restaurants and bars on Tuesday moved the Bombay high court, challenging the orders passed by the Mumbai city and suburban collectors, declaring the entire day of June 4, when the votes of the Lok Sabha elections will be counted, as a dry day. 

A dry day means the purchase and consumption of alcohol are completely restricted at stores, restaurants and other places. 

The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association filed two separate petitions through advocates Veena Thadani and Vishal Thadani, claiming that it was arbitrary to ban the sale of liquor for the entire day as the counting of votes is likely to be completed and the election results would be declared by afternoon. 

The plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday by a vacation bench. 

As per the plea, the petitioner association had in April approached the Mumbai city collector and the Mumbai district suburban collector, requesting them to review their decision declaring the whole day of June 4 as a dry day. -- PTI
