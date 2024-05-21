RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP files complaint with EC against Uddhav Thackeray's press conference
May 21, 2024  01:00
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India alleging that Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray violated the model code of conduct by holding a press conference in Mumbai even as voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections was underway in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra. 

Thackeray spoke to reporters about 5 pm, alleging that the polling process was facing delays at several places in Mumbai and the Election Commission was doing this deliberately at the behest of the Narendra Modi government. 

Voting was slow especially in the areas where the Opposition was strong, he claimed. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar stated in his letter to the ECI that Thackeray's press conference was in violation of the model code of conduct as voting was taking place all over Mumbai when he spoke. -- PTI
