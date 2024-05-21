BJP, Congress candidates spar over slogans on polling booth wall in Leh

A war of words broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Leh on Monday during polling in Ladakh as the BJP alleged that slogans against the party were written on the walls of a polling booth.





A heated argument was witnessed between BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson and Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal. Outgoing MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was also present.





The incident happened at the Housing Colony Polling station in Leh.





According to BJP leaders, objectionable slogans were written on the walls of the polling booth, which led to the face-off.





MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal told PTI the slogans attacking the BJP were written on the walls of two polling booths in violation of the model code of code.





Following the BJP's complaint, the slogans were painted over and covered by the election authorities.





Polling was briefly stopped at a booth but was resumed later.





"We got the complaint at 1 pm. Agents of political parties and other people were there, but no one noticed it. An FIR has been lodged about the incident. We will take action against defacement of public property and action will be taken," DC Leh Santosh Sukhdev told media.





The slogans called the BJP 'Hindu party' and 'corruption party', while yet another said 'save Ladakh', it was claimed.





As the BJP complained, Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal also arrived, and a heated exchange of words ensued. A purported video of the incident appeared online.





Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal said the slogans were not been written by them.





According to the latest figures updated by the Election Commission, 68.47 per cent voting was recorded in Ladakh. While 62.50 per cent voting was recorded in Leh, 74 percent polling was recorded in Kargil.





There are three candidates in the fray for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. While there are two candidates from the Buddhist-dominated Leh -- BJP's Tashi Gyalson and the Congress' Tsering Namgyal -- Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa Jan is the lone candidate from the Shia Muslim-dominated Kargil region. -- PTI





IMAGE: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Leh on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

