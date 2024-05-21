BJP candidate Jagdambika Pal falls on stage while welcoming Adityanath





The people on the stage helped him get up while Adityanath reached him and made him comfortable.





In his speech, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister appealed to the people to elect Pal again.





"If Jagdambika Pal wins the elections, the pace of development in the area will accelerate further," the chief minister said.





Pal has been an MP from Domaryaganj continuously since the 2009 polls.





Adityanath said before 2017, the mafia used to suck the blood of the public but today they are hiding in the burrows.





The people now go to read 'fatiha' (Muslim prayers) after the death of the criminals, he added.





"These people were the patrons of the mafias," he said, targeting the rivals, the Samajwadi Party. -- PTI

