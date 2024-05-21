Bibhav being taken to Mumbai to retrieve iPhone data

Bibhav being taken to Mumbai to retrieve iPhone dataMay 21, 2024 13:20
Bibhav Kumar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, the police said on Tuesday.
Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM's Delhi residence.
The police said Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai. His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, the police said.
TOP STORIES
Sambit Patra to fast as 'slip of tongue' on Lord Jagannath sparks row
Embroiled in a controversy over his 'slip of the tongue' on Lord Jagannath, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra apologised and announced he will undertake penance by observing fast for three...