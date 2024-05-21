RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bibhav being taken to Mumbai to retrieve iPhone data
May 21, 2024  13:20
Bibhav Kumar
Bibhav Kumar
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, the police said on Tuesday. 

Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM's Delhi residence. 

The police said Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai. His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, the police said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sambit Patra to fast as 'slip of tongue' on Lord Jagannath sparks row
Sambit Patra to fast as 'slip of tongue' on Lord Jagannath sparks row

Embroiled in a controversy over his 'slip of the tongue' on Lord Jagannath, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra apologised and announced he will undertake penance by observing fast for three...

Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes
Amy Jackson Gets Dramatic In Cannes

Amy Jackson walked the red carpet for the premiere of the film Horizon: An American Saga at Cannes.

Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes
Prabhudeva-Vishnu Manchu At Cannes

Move over ladies, India's stylish men are ready to make a splash at Cannes.

Manipur Govt Lodges FIR Against Kuki Militants
Manipur Govt Lodges FIR Against Kuki Militants

The Manipur land resources department has lodged an FIR against the Kuki National Front (Military Council), a militant organisation, for promoting enmity between different groups in the state.

'You Didn't Vote, Not Campaigning'
'You Didn't Vote, Not Campaigning'

'You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances