B'desh MP missing in Kolkata during treatment visit





Anar, an MP of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League, has been missing since May 13, he said.





"He came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and was staying at his friend's place in Baranagar in the northern fringes of the city. On May 13, he went to meet someone but didn't return. His friend later lodged a police complaint,' the official said.





The official said though Anar had been missing for the last eight days, messages were sent from his phone to family members that he had left for New Delhi.





"There is no trace of him. We are in touch with police and the authorities,' he added. -- PTI

An MP of Bangladesh, Anwarul Azim Anar, has been missing for the last few days after he arrived in the city for medical treatment on May 12, a senior official of the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata said.