RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AR Rahman to perform in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur
May 21, 2024  18:59
File image
File image
Music composer AR Rahman will be returning to Singapore in August with his first concert performance in the country in 10 years. 

The Oscar and Grammy-winning musician will perform at the National Stadium on August 31. 

Maestro Productions, the company behind the singer-songwriter-musician's upcoming concert titled 'A Rahman Rhapsody', shared the announcement on social media on Monday. 

"Singapore! It's been a decade! We look forward to performing again in our favourite city! Join us on the 31st of August at the National Stadium," the company posted. 

The 57-year-old musician had last played here in 2014 at Gardens by the Bay. 

Before coming to Singapore, Rahman will hold a concert on July 27 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. 

Rahman's Malaysia gig is organized by Star Planet, the country's premier entertainment company, a press release said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar
Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar

On May 18, 2024 night, terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir killing a former sarpanch, Aijaz Sheikh in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag.

Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes
Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes

Jacqueline Fernandez got everyone's attention when she walked the red carpet at Cannes.

Australia name Fraser-McGurk among T20 WC reserves
Australia name Fraser-McGurk among T20 WC reserves

Australian chair of selectors George Bailey said Fraser-McGurk and Short made "compelling cases" for selection, and provide better than adequate cover should squad members go down during the tournament.

Over 30 flamingos killed as Emirates flight hits them in Mumbai
Over 30 flamingos killed as Emirates flight hits them in Mumbai

So far, carcasses of 32 flamingos have been recovered from Ghatkopar area, the police said.

Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC
Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC

Dwayne Bravo appointed Afghanistan bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances