AR Rahman to perform in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur





The Oscar and Grammy-winning musician will perform at the National Stadium on August 31.





Maestro Productions, the company behind the singer-songwriter-musician's upcoming concert titled 'A Rahman Rhapsody', shared the announcement on social media on Monday.





"Singapore! It's been a decade! We look forward to performing again in our favourite city! Join us on the 31st of August at the National Stadium," the company posted.





The 57-year-old musician had last played here in 2014 at Gardens by the Bay.





Before coming to Singapore, Rahman will hold a concert on July 27 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.





Rahman's Malaysia gig is organized by Star Planet, the country's premier entertainment company, a press release said. -- PTI

