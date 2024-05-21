1 killed, 3 injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran





The incident happened in the Bada Telma area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, they said.





An altercation broke out between two groups, said to be supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, over allegations of irregularities during polling that happened on Monday in the area, amid which shots were fired.





One person was killed on the spot, and three others were injured, a police officer said.





The deceased was identified as Chandan Yadav (25), he added.





"The injured persons were admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment," superintendent of police Gaurav Mangla said. -- PTI

