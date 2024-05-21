1 dead after London-Singapore flight hits turbulence





The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local (08:45 GMT).Flight SQ 321 was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew, the airline said in a statement.





"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.





The airline added that it was working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers, and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.





Thai authorities have despatched ambulances and emergency teams to the Suvarnabhumi Airport.

One person has been killed and several others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London that was hit by severe turbulence, reports the BBC.