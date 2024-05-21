RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 dead, 2 injured after clashes between RJD, BJP in Saran
May 21, 2024  10:53
Rajiv Pratap Rudy votes
A day after peaceful elections were held in the Saran parliamentary constituency in Bihar, a violent clash took place this morning leaving one person dead and two seriously injured.

According to police officials, violent clashes took place in Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran, between supporters of opposition RJD and ruling BJP, believed to be a result of electoral rivalry for the Saran seat.

Police said Chandan Rai, 26 was shot dead and Guddu Rai and Manoj Rai were seriously injured.

Both the injured were first rushed to the Chhapra Sadar hospital and later shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

This is the first violent incident during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, once infamous for violence in elections. Police said prima facie it appears that the clash was between supporters of RJD when RJD candidate Rohini Acharya during her visit to a polling booth was allegedly abused and humiliated by some supporters of BJP. 

The district administration has clamped down on internet connectivity for two days in Saran.

Rohini Acharya is daughter of  RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and is contesting her first election from the Saran seat against BJP's incumbent MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a former union minister.

MI Khan/Patna
