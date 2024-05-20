RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What Subhash Ghai wants from next govt...
May 20, 2024  12:50
After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, film producer-director Subhash Ghai says, "I would ask every voter to cast their vote. I have done this for my country, for the development of the country. I hope that the government of the next five years will ensure respect for all religions, love, development and progress at the global level in the country."
