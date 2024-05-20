RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vote in record numbers, appeals Modi
May 20, 2024  07:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters on Monday to cast their franchise in record numbers for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, making a special plea to women and young voters to actively participate in the festival of democracy. 

"As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I urge all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," read the post by the Prime Minister on X. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to the microblogging site X and appealed to voters to elect a visionary leadership that will continue to enhance the pride of the nation. 

"I appeal to all the people who are going to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the polling today to elect a visionary leadership that will continue to enhance the pride of the nation. Ensure that every vote is directed towards forming a government that will continue to build robust mechanisms for welfare, border, and internal security and develop every sector and every segment of society, leaving no one behind," read the post by Amit Shah. 

"Vote for a government that has created a track record of adopting every dream of yours as its resolve and working towards it with the utmost care and perseverance," read the post by the home minister.
