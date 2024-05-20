The test of time: A jail mulaqat with Umar Khalid

The test of time: A jail mulaqat with Umar KhalidMay 20, 2024 16:34
Four years behind bars have changed his perception of time, but my friend's restlessness that drove his crusade for justice endures. Read the column here.
TOP STORIES
Share of women in urban salaried jobs at 6-year low in Q4FY24: PLFS
The share of women employed in regular salaried jobs in urban India hit a fresh low in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24). In the same period, the share of women engaged in self-employment went up. An analysis of the...