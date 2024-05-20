SII commences shipments of malaria vaccine to Africa





Developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant, the R21/Matrix-M vaccine is the second malaria vaccine to be authorised for use in children in malaria-endemic regions, SII said in a statement.





The initial shipment is being sent to the Central African Republic (CAR), followed by other African countries such as South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo in the coming days, it added.





In total, 1,63,800 doses of the 'R21/Matrix-M' malaria vaccine have been specifically allocated for the CAR region, of which only 43,200 doses have been dispatched on Monday from SII's facility in Pune.

Vaccines manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has started exports of 'R21/Matrix-M' malaria vaccine to Africa as part of the global fight against the disease.