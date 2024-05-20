RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shaina NC votes
May 20, 2024  10:30
image
BJP leader Shaina NC votes and says, "The message to Mumbaikars is think, vote. Because only if you vote can you criticize the system. Only if you vote can you question and for Mumbai as the financial capital I think it's extremely imperative that we have the right representatives in parliament. You have seen the kind of work that Prime Minister Modi has done and his vision for a Viksit Bharat is a reality. This is probably the first time that in Mumbai we see no anti-incumbency, we only see a pro-incumbency and that's because of the Modi magic."
