Rescuers locate crash site of Raisi's helicopter

Rescuers locate crash site of Raisi's helicopterMay 20, 2024 08:11
Just In: Rescuers have located the crash site of helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, state media says, CNN has posted on X.
Fog, cold weather hinder search for Raisi's chopper crash site
Hours after an Iranian military commander claimed to have located the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, conflicting reports emerged as the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Koulivand,...