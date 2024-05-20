RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das casts vote





"I urge all the voters to vote,. This is a right in our parliamentary democracy and everyone should exercise it," Das told PTI after casting his vote at a polling centre near his official residence his south Mumbai.





"Voters should exercise their franchise in large numbers even during the remaining phases of the general elections," he said.

