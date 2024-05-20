RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das casts vote
May 20, 2024  09:24
image
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das cast vote with his family in Mumbai early in the morning and urged all electors to exercise their franchise. 

"I urge all the voters to vote,. This is a right in our parliamentary democracy and everyone should exercise it," Das told PTI after casting his vote at a polling centre near his official residence his south Mumbai.

"Voters should exercise their franchise in large numbers even during the remaining phases of the general elections," he said.
