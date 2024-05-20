RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ranjeet votes
May 20, 2024  14:21
image
After casting his vote actor Ranjeet says, "Voting is our right. The country needs a good government." 

 Mumbai continued to disappoint with voter turnout failing to cross 30 per cent till 1 pm. Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 26.78 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 28.05 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 28.82 per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 28.41 per cent. Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 28.41 per cent recorded till 1 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 27.21 per cent.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Emotional Swapnil opens up on 'warm' relationship with Kohli
Emotional Swapnil opens up on 'warm' relationship with Kohli

RCB all-rounder Swapnil Singh, who entered the IPL in the second half and made an immediate impact, opened up on his "emotional" cricketing journey that saw him experience numerous ups and downs and his relationship with star batter...

Abhishek Sharma Rocks!
Abhishek Sharma Rocks!

He now has the most sixes in an IPL season -- 39 maximums -- bettering Virat Kohli's tally of 38 in 2016. The 23 year old's smoking innings came at a strike rate of over 210! With 467 runs from 13 innings and 3 50s, Abhishek is not done...

Tourist couple injured in J-K terror attack recovering
Tourist couple injured in J-K terror attack recovering

"Tabrez Khan and his wife Farah are undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital of the Army. They are both stable and their condition is improving," an official said.

Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh
Ashish Vidyarthi Wants To Make You Laugh

'There are a lot of things happening in my life, and I have a lot of material, thanks to who I am, the way I've led my life, the way I look.'

Crypto firms bank on fair play as Binance logs into FIU-IND
Crypto firms bank on fair play as Binance logs into FIU-IND

The regulatory gap between crypto firms registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-India) and unregistered offshore entities is expected to narrow, industry players said, after global crypto players Binance and KuCoin...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances