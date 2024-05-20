Ranjeet votes





Mumbai continued to disappoint with voter turnout failing to cross 30 per cent till 1 pm. Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 26.78 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 28.05 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 28.82 per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 28.41 per cent. Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 28.41 per cent recorded till 1 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 27.21 per cent.

After casting his vote actor Ranjeet says, "Voting is our right. The country needs a good government."