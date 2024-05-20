Raj Thackeray votes

Sign inCreate Account
Man of the match Abhishek Sharma cut a cake at the team hotel as SRH enjoyed a Super Sunday in Hyderabad.
Urvashi Rautela wore a princess like blue custom made gown as she attends the screening of Spanish movie Emilia Prez starring Selena Gomez.
The speech he gave in which he accused the Congress of getting black money in tempos from Ambani and Adani is remarkable.' 'It is a self-goal for sure, but indicates someone who has lost control, someone who is rattled.'
Modi also said the BJP has "not just today but never" acted against minorities.
Punjabi singer A P Dhillon's girlfriend is a style icon to watch out for.