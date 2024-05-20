Rahul's temple visit as Rae Bareli votes





Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala where he is the sitting MP.





Earlier in the day, the former Congress Chief reached at the Lucknow airport from National Capital. He reached Rae Bareli by road.





Rae Bareli is voting today to select its representative. Rahul Gandhi also inspected some of the polling booths and met with the people who had cast their votes.





Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli where his mother Sonia Gandhi was a five-time MP, before taking the Rajya Sabha route to the Parliament this year.





As polling began in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it has become clear that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and the country is witnessing a storm of change.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today visited Rae Bareli the constituency from which he is contesting and offered prayers at Peepaleshwar Hanuman Temple.