PM slams Mamata for 'threatening' monks





Addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Jhargram, Modi said as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is issuing threats against the monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, "TMC goons dare to attack the ashram of Ramakrishna Mission."





"It is shameful that the TMC has taken up the onus of hurting the religious faith of Hindus in Bengal. The CM is threatening the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Ashram monks. On Sunday night, the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Jalpaiguri was attacked. People of Bengal will not tolerate this," he said.





Modi slammed Banerjee's recent remark against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha monks, asserting that these socio-religious organisations are being threatened to "appease" TMC's vote bank.





"ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for service and morality, but today the Chief Minister of Bengal is openly threatening them. This is being done to appease the vote bank. As the CM herself is threatening the monks, TMC goons dare to attack Ramkrishna Mission," he said. PTI

