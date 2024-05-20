RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Phase 5: Voter turnout till 3 pm is just 47%
May 20, 2024  16:07
Smriti Irani voted in Amethi
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections for 49 parliamentary constituencies saw a cumulative voter turnout of 47.53 per cent till 3 pm, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

According to the poll body, Ladakh recorded the highest voter turnout (61.26 per cent) followed by West Bengal (62.72 per cent), Jharkhand (53.90 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (47.55 per cent), Odisha (48.95 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (44.90 per cent), Bihar (45.33 per cent) and Maharashtra (38.77 per cent).

Mumbai continued to disappoint with voter turnout failing to cross 40 per cent till 3 pm.

The fifth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

The eight states/UTs polling in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
