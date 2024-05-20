RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Phase 5 LS polls: 23.66% voter turnout till 11 am
May 20, 2024  12:12
The fifth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls on May 20 across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) saw a voter turnout of 23.66 per cent till 11 am, the Election Commission (ECI) said on Monday. 

 While Bihar recorded a 21.11 per cent voter turnout, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 21.37 per cent, Jharkhand 26.18 per cent, Ladakh 27.87 per cent, Maharashtra 15.93 per cent Odisha 21.07 per cent and West Bengal 32.70 per cent, the poll body said. 

 As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

 The fifth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies.

 Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success. -- ANI
