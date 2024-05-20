Phase 5: Below 50% voting in Mumbai and Maharashtra





The state chief electoral officer's office put the approximate voter turnout at 49.15 percent at 9 pm.





Of the 13 constituencies spread across the Mumbai region and North Maharashtra, the highest turnout was in Dindori in Nashik district at 57.06 percent, while the lowest was in Kalyan in Thane district, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at 43.04 percent.





Among the other seats, Palghar saw 54.32 percent polling, Nashik 51.16 percent, Bhiwandi 49.43 percent polling, Dhule 48.81 percent, Mumbai North 46.91 percent, Mumbai North Central 47.46 percent, Mumbai North East 48.67 percent, Mumbai North West 49.79 percent, Mumbai South 44.63 percent, Mumbai South Central 48.80 percent and Thane 48.04 percent, according to data provided by the CEO office. -- PTI

