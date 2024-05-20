RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Phase 5: Below 50% voting in Mumbai and Maharashtra
May 20, 2024  22:56
Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata casts his vote in Mumbai/ANI Photo
Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata casts his vote in Mumbai/ANI Photo
A voter turnout of 49.15 percent was recorded in Maharashtra, where polling was held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including half a dozen in Mumbai, in the fifth and final phase of elections in the state amid tight security on Monday, officials said, as actors, corporate leaders and prominent politicians came out to exercise their franchise. 

The state chief electoral officer's office put the approximate voter turnout at 49.15 percent at 9 pm. 

Of the 13 constituencies spread across the Mumbai region and North Maharashtra, the highest turnout was in Dindori in Nashik district at 57.06 percent, while the lowest was in Kalyan in Thane district, the political turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at 43.04 percent. 

Among the other seats, Palghar saw 54.32 percent polling, Nashik 51.16 percent, Bhiwandi 49.43 percent polling, Dhule 48.81 percent, Mumbai North 46.91 percent, Mumbai North Central 47.46 percent, Mumbai North East 48.67 percent, Mumbai North West 49.79 percent, Mumbai South 44.63 percent, Mumbai South Central 48.80 percent and Thane 48.04 percent, according to data provided by the CEO office. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

At 59%, Baramulla records all-time high voter turnout in LS polls
At 59%, Baramulla records all-time high voter turnout in LS polls

The previous highest voter turnout in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was witnessed in 1984 at 58.90 percent.

Numbers game: What makes the KKR-SRH showdown special
Numbers game: What makes the KKR-SRH showdown special

A look at statistics and aspects which have made SRH's 2024 season such a memorable one:

'I am obsessed with winning'
'I am obsessed with winning'

'I hope IPL is not shortcut to play for India'

Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport
Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

Delhi swelters at 47 degrees C, red alert issued for next 5 days
Delhi swelters at 47 degrees C, red alert issued for next 5 days

The searing heat pushed the city's peak power demand to its highest for May, while the Delhi government directed the schools that have not closed for summer vacations to do so with immediate effect.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances