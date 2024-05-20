No sign of life at crash site, says Iran TV

No sign of life at crash site, says Iran TVMay 20, 2024 08:44
Representational image. Pic: Reuters
Just In: Iran state TV has no reported that "no sign of life" has been detected at the crash site of helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, various media outlets have reported.
Details soon.
TOP STORIES
Fog, cold weather hinder search for Raisi's chopper crash site
Hours after an Iranian military commander claimed to have located the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, conflicting reports emerged as the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Koulivand,...