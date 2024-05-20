Nepal prime minister to face trust vote today





The federal parliament secretariat has included tabling and put in motion, the proposal of vote of confidence by the prime minister in its probable schedule for today.





This development comes in the wake of withdrawal of support by the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal.





As of now, PM Dahal has lawmakers from CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist), Maoist Center, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), CPN-Unified Socialist and Janata Samajbadi Party on board the cabinet.





The CPN-UML has 77 lawmakers, the Maoist has 32, the RSP has 21, the CPN-US has 10, the Janata Samajbadi Party has seven, and the Nagarik Unmukti Party has four lawmakers in the parliament who will be voting in favour of PM Dahal.





Additionally, three more independent lawmakers are also supporting the prime minister.





Dahal, alias Prachanda, will require the support of 138 lawmakers to win the vote of confidence.





According to the statistics, he has a comfortable majority of 154 lawmakers on his side.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to seek support in the lower House of Representatives on Monday, marking his fourth vote of confidence in parliament within 18 months of him assuming power.