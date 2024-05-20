RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nepal prime minister to face trust vote today
May 20, 2024  08:34
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to seek support in the lower House of Representatives on Monday, marking his fourth vote of confidence in parliament within 18 months of him assuming power. 

The federal parliament secretariat has included tabling and put in motion, the proposal of vote of confidence by the prime minister in its probable schedule for today. 

This development comes in the wake of withdrawal of support by the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal. 

As of now, PM Dahal has lawmakers from CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist), Maoist Center, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), CPN-Unified Socialist and Janata Samajbadi Party on board the cabinet. 

The CPN-UML has 77 lawmakers, the Maoist has 32, the RSP has 21, the CPN-US has 10, the Janata Samajbadi Party has seven, and the Nagarik Unmukti Party has four lawmakers in the parliament who will be voting in favour of PM Dahal. 

Additionally, three more independent lawmakers are also supporting the prime minister. 

Dahal, alias Prachanda, will require the support of 138 lawmakers to win the vote of confidence. 

According to the statistics, he has a comfortable majority of 154 lawmakers on his side.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?
Natarajan Or Harshal? Who Has Your Vote?

Only two bowlers stood out from Sunday's game.

Fifth Phase: Touch And Go Seats
Fifth Phase: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 20, 2024, with 49 seats going to the polls across 8 states.

Fog, cold weather hinder search for Raisi's chopper crash site
Fog, cold weather hinder search for Raisi's chopper crash site

Hours after an Iranian military commander claimed to have located the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, conflicting reports emerged as the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Koulivand,...

Abhishek breaks Kohli's long-standing IPL record
Abhishek breaks Kohli's long-standing IPL record

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma made history on Sunday

Hardik's form a blip, says Raina, 'He'll shine vs Pak'
Hardik's form a blip, says Raina, 'He'll shine vs Pak'

The T20 World Cup will start on June 1 and will be played in venues in the USA and the Caribbean till June 29.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances