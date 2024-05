"If there is a free and fair election, Modi will not come back. But we all know that this is not a free and fair election," Jayati Ghosh, the well known economist and professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part interview.





Will Narendra D Modi return to power with an unprecedented majority?How free and fair is the 2024 election?