Kiara votes
May 20, 2024  15:23
image
Actor Kiara Advani casts her vote. See her Cannes look here.
Parents-To-Be Deepika-Ranveer Cast Their Vote
As Mumbai goes to the polls today, film folk did their primary duty for the country and cast their votes.

Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after losing to world No 19 Baez
India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

Fadnavis urges EC to look into 'slow voting' in Mumbai
The BJP leader also asked the EC officials to discuss the matter with the collectors of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban District and ensure voters do not face any problem due to the slow pace of voting at the booths.

'Nothing changes when we play in playoffs'
After his side's four-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori said the SRH bowlers were rusty at the start of the first inning of the match.

IPL 2024 Moments To Remember...
The hot button moments of IPL 2024...

