Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles at a polling station

Sign inCreate Account
The method of data collection has a high risk of bias, the ICMR DG said.
As Mumbai goes to the polls, Bollywood divas did their primary duty for the country and cast their votes.
Sunrisers Hyderabad is definitely looking strong this year! Their current performance has fans recalling their 2016 championship run.
Yami Gautam and Uri Director Aditya Dhar announced that they have become parents to a baby boy, who was born on May 10.
As Mumbai goes to the polls today, film folk did their primary duty for the country and cast their votes.