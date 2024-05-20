June 4 will bring message of Satyamev Jayate: Yogi





Speaking at the rally, the UP CM described Kurukshetra as a 'karmbhoomi' and said, "Kurukshetra is a karmbhoomi and apparently, it is the only land where the armies referred this land as 'Dharmabhoomi.' This can happen only in India and that too in Kurukshetra. The war that was fought was fought for dharma, justice, truth, and the result that will come out on June 4 will give a message of Satyamev Jayate."





Yogi Adityanath in his rally also talked about the transformation that the country has witnessed in the last 10 years and said, "In the 10 years, we have seen a transforming India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's elevation on the global stage is not only a matter of respect for PM Modi but respect for all the 140 crore Indians."





Speaking about the end of Naxalism and terrorism, the UP CM claimed, "Borders have been secured. Now, no enemy can intrude our borders. Today, the problem of terrorism and Naxalism has been solved... Earlier, there used to be bomb blasts in which several innocent people used to lose their lives. The morning used to start with a scam and by evening, we used to receive information about some terrorist activity... Today, so much transformation has been done. If today, even if there is a firecracker blast, Pakistan says that it is not involved in it. It knows that this is a new India. 'Bharat chhedta nahi hai legin agar koi chhedta hai to chhodta bhi nahi hai.' Through air strikes and surgical strike, India has shown the world its strength." -- ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed a public rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra in support of BJP candidate Naveen Jindal and asserted that the June 4 result will come with the message of Satyamev Jayate.