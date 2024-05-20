Iran prez, foreign minister dead in chopper crash





Mehr news agency today reported that the Iranian president, foreign minister and other occupants of the helicopter, including East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, have been "martyred". There is still no official confirmation that Raisi is dead, but medics have said that they found "no signs" of life at the crash site.





The crash site of the helicopter carrying President Raisi was found in the forested mountains earlier today. Drone footage shared by Iranian state news agency IRNA showed wreckage of President Raisi's helicopter.





The footage was shot by the Red Crescent The wreckage was found on the route from Khoylar village to Kelem. Tasnim News Agency reported from Varzeqan that after the probable coordinates of the crash site were announced, rescue teams immediately went to the designated location, but there was no sign of the helicopter.

Update: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has died in the helicopter crash, Mehr News Agency, a semi-official news agency of the Iranian government said on Monday. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.