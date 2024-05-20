RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Iran prez, foreign minister dead in chopper crash
May 20, 2024  10:42
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Update: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has died in the helicopter crash, Mehr News Agency, a semi-official news agency of the Iranian government said on Monday. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

Mehr news agency today reported that the Iranian president, foreign minister and other occupants of the helicopter, including East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, have been "martyred". There is still no official confirmation that Raisi is dead, but medics have said that they found "no signs" of life at the crash site. 

 The crash site of the helicopter carrying President Raisi was found in the forested mountains earlier today. Drone footage shared by Iranian state news agency IRNA showed wreckage of President Raisi's helicopter. 

The footage was shot by the Red Crescent The wreckage was found on the route from Khoylar village to Kelem. Tasnim News Agency reported from Varzeqan that after the probable coordinates of the crash site were announced, rescue teams immediately went to the designated location, but there was no sign of the helicopter.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can Eating Curd Cause Acidity?
Can Eating Curd Cause Acidity?

Generally, though curd has good bacteria, it also has some lactose, says rediffGURU Dr Hemalata Arora.

Iranian Prez, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash
Iranian Prez, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, including three officials, an imam, and flight and security team members, as reported by Tasnim news.

Rahul warns of strict action after UP man votes for BJP '8 times'
Rahul warns of strict action after UP man votes for BJP '8 times'

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in post on 'X' that an FIR has been registered in the matter at the Nayagaon police station in Etah district.

The Surprise Success This Summer
The Surprise Success This Summer

May brought some respite with Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth emerging as a surprise success.

Should Govt Continue Covid Vax Drive?
Should Govt Continue Covid Vax Drive?

India has covered enough population with vaccine and infection, but protein vaccines should remain available on payment basis for elderly and those with comorbidities.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances