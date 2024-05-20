ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leadersMay 20, 2024 16:59
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Karim Khan said that he believes Netayahu, his defence minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
TOP STORIES
Share of women in urban salaried jobs at 6-year low in Q4FY24: PLFS
The share of women employed in regular salaried jobs in urban India hit a fresh low in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24). In the same period, the share of women engaged in self-employment went up. An analysis of the...