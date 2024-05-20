RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
May 20, 2024  16:59
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Karim Khan said that he believes Netayahu, his defence minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
Share of women in urban salaried jobs at 6-year low in Q4FY24: PLFS
The share of women employed in regular salaried jobs in urban India hit a fresh low in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24). In the same period, the share of women engaged in self-employment went up. An analysis of the...

Klaasen Scoops A Brilliant Catch!
The bowler bowled a quicker one and the batter tried to hack it, the ball only hit the pad and lobbed up, grazing his glove on the way before Klaasen dived forward to complete the catch in front of the stumps.

Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport
The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

Iran Prez dies in helicopter crash; Mohammad Mokhber to takeover
Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, including three officials, an imam, and flight and security team members, as reported by Tasnim news.

Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear in several metro trains
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that graffiti threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were scribbled inside the metro trains in Delhi, as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being behind this incident.

