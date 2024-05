Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: After casting his vote, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das says, "Voting is everyone's right and no one should give up on this... I wish PM Modi to be the PM again and the BJP government would come to power, I have voted with this feeling. 'Jo Ram ko laaye hain hum unko laayenge' is a people's emotion now as PM Modi has done what others couldn't..."