'Congress Dhundo Yatra' after June 4: Shah





After addressing a rally in Haryana's Karnal, Shah kept up his attack on the Congress on various fronts at another public meeting in Hisar, where he campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidate, Ranjit Singh Chautala. Asking the gathering if it wants to know the results after four phases of polling in the general election, Shah said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already secured majority with more than 270 seats.





He asserted that after the three remaining phases of polling, the saffron party's tally of seats will go past 400. "Shehzadon, damadon-wali Congress will not even get 40 seats," Shah claimed.





Pointing out that the "shehzada" (prince) of the Congress, "Rahul baba" (Rahul Gandhi), had taken out the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", he said, "After June 4, Rahul baba will have to take out the 'Congress Dhundo Yatra'. The Congress will not be seen even with binoculars," he said.





The Lok Sabha poll results are scheduled to be declared on June 4. Shah said Modi's "Vikas ka Kamal" is blooming everywhere in Haryana.





He said for the voters, on one hand there is Congress, during the rule of which scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore took place, and on the other hand there is Modi, who also served as the Gujarat chief minister for years and no one could level an allegation of corruption involving an amount of even "25 paise" on him.

